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Home / Bathinda / Misal Satluj launches statewide ‘Challenge the Darkness’ march in memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra

Misal Satluj launches statewide ‘Challenge the Darkness’ march in memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra

NGO Misal Satluj, in collaboration with several religious, social and panthic organisations, launches march from the Harike Pattan to commemorate the memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 06:17 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Members of Misal Satluj carrying “mashaals” and banners in memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra during the “Challenge the Darkness” march at Harike Pattan.
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Amidst the controversy over the ban on Diljeet Dosanjh starrer “Satluj”, the NGO Misal Satluj, in collaboration with several religious, social and panthic organisations, on Sunday launched its statewide “Challenge the Darkness” march from the Harike Pattan to commemorate the memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra. The campaign aims to spread awareness about Punjab’s history among the youth.

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The programme began with the recitation of the “Mool Mantar” and an ardas, led by Baba Balkar Singh. A large number of party leaders, volunteers and representatives of various organisations participated in the event and paid floral tributes to Khalra.

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Addressing the gathering, Misal Satluj president Ajepal Singh Brar announced that the organisation would establish a memorial dedicated to Khalra. He said the proposed memorial would serve as a centre to educate future generations about Punjab’s history.

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“Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life was a symbol of courage, truth and commitment to human rights. His sacrifice should continue to inspire young people to uphold justice and democratic values,” Brar said.

Misal Satluj general secretary Davinder Singh Sekhon said the “Challenge the Darkness” march would travel across major towns and cities of Punjab in the coming weeks.

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He added that the initiative sought to encourage constructive public dialogue and inspire youth to engage with issues concerning justice, equality and civic responsibility.

Several speakers paid tribute to Khalra. Among those who addressed the gathering were Dr Mukhtiar Singh, Gurcharan Singh Bhullar, Hira Singh Gurdittiwala, Roman Brar, Baba Satnam Singh Vallian, Avtar Singh Mahima, Jasbir Singh Bhullar, Harjinder Singh, Lakhbir Singh Muhlam, Harchand Singh Poola, Sarabjit Singh Bhawra and Kulvir Singh Nadda.

A large number of Misal Satluj office-bearers, members and representatives of religious, social and panthic organisations attended the launch event.

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