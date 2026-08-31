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Home / Bathinda / Missing Bathinda man's body found in Lasara drain, legs tied with rope

Missing Bathinda man's body found in Lasara drain, legs tied with rope

Family blames police for negligence 

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:54 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Vishav Nath. File photo
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The decomposed body of a Bathinda resident, Vishav Nath, 47, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on August 20, was found with his legs allegedly tied with a rope in the Lasara drain near Jiwan Singh Wala village here today.

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The deceased's son, Saksham, alleged that the police had been informed about the abduction and that the names of some suspects had also been provided, but no action was taken.

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“My father worked as a manager with a private bus transport company and had recently left the job. When he was abducted, he had switched on the camera of his mobile phone, which was kept in his shirt pocket. He recorded a video when a car hit his motorcycle. Some names were also heard in the video, but the police still did not act against them,” he alleged.

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Saksham demanded a fair probe into the matter and action against the policemen for alleged negligence.

Social activist Sonu Maheshwari, who helped the police recover the body, said the victim’s legs were tied with a rope. He also claimed that strangulation marks were visible on the neck and that one or two fingers appeared to have been chopped off.

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“It appeared that he had been tortured before being murdered,” Maheshwari said.

Meanwhile, SP (Investigation) Manoj Gorsi said the police had already registered a case and were investigating the matter. He said relevant Sections would now be added to the FIR after recording a fresh statement of the family.

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