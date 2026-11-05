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Home / Bathinda / Moga admn bets on sports to beat drug menace in district

Moga admn bets on sports to beat drug menace in district

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Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 05:19 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Youngsters take part in a football match at a village in Moga district on Wednesday.
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A day after identifying 20 drug hotspots in the district, the Moga district administration and police have started organising sports competitions in these areas to encourage youngsters to take to playgrounds as part of the 60-day “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign. A large number of youngsters and players participated in the events on the first day.

Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia said the fight against drugs could not be restricted to legal action and that youngsters also needed a healthy, safe and positive environment. Sports, he said, helped channel their energy and develop discipline, self-confidence, team spirit and tolerance.

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He said the campaign aimed not only to take strict action against the supply and sale of drugs but also to reduce demand. He called upon parents, panchayats, youth clubs and sports organisations to play an active role in the initiative.

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District Sports Officer Navdeep Jindal said cricket matches were held at Noorpur Hakima and Madarpur in Kot Ise Khan, athletics events at Ghal Kalan, kabaddi matches at Patto Hira Singh, Manuke and Gholia Kalan in Bagha Purana, and football matches at Rajeana.

Several of these villages figure among the hotspots identified by the administration and police. The list also includes Sadha Wali Basti, MP Basti and Indira Colony in Moga town, along with Noorpur Hakima, Daulewala, Manuke, Jalalabad East, Ghal Kalan, Patto Hira Singh, Chuhar Chak and Gagra.

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The competitions will continue on Thursday, with volleyball and cricket events in the Dharamkot and Kot Ise Khan areas, badminton at Daulatpura in Moga, kabaddi at Rama and Gagra in Nihal Singh Wala, volleyball at Madarpur and Chuhar Chak, and athletics, kabaddi and football at other venues.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Commissioner had directed officials to clean, repair and illuminate deserted places and dilapidated buildings allegedly used by drug peddlers and users in these areas.

The sports competitions mark the first visible initiative under the youth-engagement component of the campaign.

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