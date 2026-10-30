Moga celebrates 100th birth anniversary of fibre-optics pioneer Narinder Singh Kapany

As the world marks the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Narinder Singh Kapany, who has been widely known as the ‘Father of Fibre Optics’, the Moga District Administration on Friday paid its tribute to the legendary scientist by organising a two-day science exhibition to inspire young minds and promote scientific temper.

Born in Moga on October 31, 1926, Kapany revolutionised the field of communication technology through his pioneering research on fibre optics, which today forms the backbone of high-speed internet, telecommunications and modern data transmission systems. His innovations also made significant contributions to medical technology, laser applications and biomedical instrumentation.

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Inaugurating the exhibition, Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia said Kapany had brought international recognition to Moga through his scientific achievements and remained a source of inspiration for generations of students. Around 40 schools from the district are participating in the exhibition, showcasing scientific models, innovative ideas and experimental projects.

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Addressing students, Setia urged them to develop a scientific temperament, question established beliefs and examine everything through the lens of logic and reason.

Setia announced that a state-of-the-art library would soon be established in Moga in the memory of Dr Kapany to encourage reading, scientific learning and research among youngsters.

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Dr Narinder Kapany’s son, Raj Singh Kapany, joined the programme through video conferencing from the United States and appreciated the district administration’s initiative to commemorate his father’s centenary. He lauded the effort to connect the younger generation with the scientist’s legacy and promote scientific awareness.

A documentary highlighting Dr Kapany’s life, research and achievements was also screened during the event.

A special attraction at the exhibition was a collection of small robots developed by women from the Gholia Khurd village. A humanoid female robot at the entrance welcomed visitors, while locally developed robots were presented to distinguished guests.