Moga district administration gears up for repoll in 22 wards of Baghapurana and Dharamkot civic bodies

About a month and a half after the Supreme Court ordered fresh elections in 22 wards of two municipal councils in Moga district — Baghapurana and Dharamkot — the administration has completed initial arrangements, including the preparation of polling stations. With the court’s six-week deadline drawing close, officials believe the State Election Commission will announce the poll dates in a day or two.

The Supreme Court passed the order on September 28, but it was made available only on October 7. Counted from the date of the order, the six-week deadline ended on November 9. If counted from October 7, the deadline falls on November 18. Fresh electoral rolls for the elections in the district were published on November 3.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Sagar Setia reviewed the preparations today at a meeting with returning officers and nodal officers of various departments. Repoll will be held in seven wards (1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9 and 13) of the Dharamkot Municipal Council and in all 15 wards of the Baghapurana MC. Voting will be through electronic voting machines.

The DC reviewed the deployment of polling staff, the availability and security of EVMs, basic facilities for voters at polling stations, distribution of election material, and transport and security arrangements. He told officials to ensure that voters faced no inconvenience.

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The repoll was ordered after a Bench led by the Chief Justice of India accepted the findings of a fact-finding commission headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, and ordered fresh elections in 22 civic wards in Moga.

In the December 2024 elections held in the two councils, candidates had alleged that the ruling party members, police officials and unknown persons assaulted them, tore their clothes and snatched their nomination papers. The commission, appointed on March 24, 2025, submitted its report on November 18, 2025. It examined affidavits, CCTV footage, videos, photographs and voter lists, and recorded statements of returning and presiding officers, police personnel, civil officials and an election observer. It noted widespread obstruction, with papers snatched, torn or destroyed, and candidates assaulted, detained or threatened.

The commission found the Baghapurana elections vitiated in all 15 wards as opposition candidates were systematically prevented from filing nominations. In Dharamkot, it found polls in seven wards vitiated by forcible prevention of nominations, coercive withdrawal or wrongful rejection. To ensure a fair election, the court asked the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to appoint a monitoring committee headed by a retired HC judge. Two or three senior Bar members will act as observers, and filing and scrutiny of nominations, allocation of symbols and polling will be videographed in their presence. Punjab must give the committee ward-wise lists of election-duty staff and of police officers of DSP rank and above. Complaints of interference can be made to the committee. Results will be declared only after the High Court Chief Justice is satisfied the process was free and fair.