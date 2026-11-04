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Home / Bathinda / Moga district admn moves to transform 20 drug hotspots

Moga district admn moves to transform 20 drug hotspots

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Balwant Garg
Moga, Updated At : 04:42 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Moga district administration and the police have begun an exercise to transform around 20 drug hotspots that have been verified in the district. The decision was taken at a meeting here today.

Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia directed that deserted sites and dilapidated buildings used by drug peddlers and users in these areas be cleaned up, the buildings repaired and lights installed without delay.

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Officials said the hotspots included Sadha Wali Basti, MP Basti and Indira Colony in Moga town, and the villages of Noorpur Hakima, Daulewala, Manuke, Jalalabad East, Ghal Kalan, Patto Hira Singh, Chuhar Chak and Gagrah.

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Police sources said some villages in the Dharamkot subdivision, falling under the Kot Ise Khan police station, had acquired notoriety for drug peddling and consumption.

The Kot Ise Khan police station has also repeatedly figured in the news over allegations of corruption against its SHOs in drugs-related cases.

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Last month, its SHO Sunita Bawa and her gunman were arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe in a drug smuggling case. The complaint was filed by a resident of Noorpur Hakima. Earlier, the then SHO, Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, and two constables were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the NDPS Act. The police had alleged that her team had intercepted three men carrying 5 kg of opium, took a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, released two of them and recorded a recovery of 2 kg.

The DC has ordered regular checks at medical stores. Officials have been directed to ensure that the rules governing the sale of medicines were followed. Any violation, he said, should invite strict action under the law.

The police were told to step up patrolling in the affected areas, strengthen security and maintain law and order. The DC said police presence at sensitive places must be maintained round the clock and complaints about drug trafficking or other illegal activity must be acted on at once. He asked the health and other departments to make drug victims aware of the available de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal told police officers that action against peddlers should be accompanied by priority being given to the treatment of drug users so that they could return to the mainstream.

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