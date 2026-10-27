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Home / Bathinda / Moga double murder: Families refuse cremation, demand arrest of shooters

Moga double murder: Families refuse cremation, demand arrest of shooters

AAP MLA and councillors face backlash from grieving families; five arrested so far in the case

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 12:22 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Family members of Sahil Jindal refuse to cremate the bodies, demanding the arrest of all key accused in the murder case.
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Families of the two men killed in the Angadpura firing incident in Moga on Tuesday refused to perform their last rites until all key accused in the double murder are arrested.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when unidentified assailants arriving in a black Scorpio SUV opened fire outside a residence in Angadpura, firing 15 to 20 rounds.

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The victims, identified as Sahil Jindal and Gagan Jindal, succumbed to bullet injuries, while three others sustained serious wounds and remain hospitalised.

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The standoff escalated as grieving relatives staged a protest, raising slogans against the district administration and the state government. The families alleged that the post-mortems were conducted forcibly and without their consent.

Tensions ran high when local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, along with party councillors, reached the spot to persuade the families to proceed with the cremation. However, they faced resistance and sloganeering from the families, who alleged that the police were trying to defuse the situation rather than arrest the main shooters.

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The families demanded immediate justice and concrete action before agreeing to perform the last rites.

The protest came even as the police claimed progress in the case. Senior officials confirmed that five persons had been arrested based on preliminary investigations and complaints filed by the families. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and Moga SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal visited the crime scene on Monday to oversee the investigation.

Police sources indicated that the double murder stemmed from a long-standing personal feud and gang rivalry.

Investigators said Sahil had nearly 10 cases registered against him in connection with local brawls and rioting. Two years ago, he had lodged an FIR against a rival faction led by Kuljit. The police are also examining links to a 2023 incident involving the murder of another cousin to trace the alleged chain of revenge.

Senior police officials said multiple special teams, assisted by forensic experts and CCTV analysis units, were conducting raids at potential hideouts to arrest the main shooters.

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