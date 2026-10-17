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Home / Bathinda / Moga jeweller murder: PPCC chief Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot visit victim’s family

Moga jeweller murder: PPCC chief Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot visit victim’s family

The jeweller, Parminder Singh ‘Vicky', was shot dead during a robbery in Moga in June 2023

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 07:54 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh and the party’s Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited the family of Parminder Singh ‘Vicky’ in Moga. Tribune photo
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh and the party’s Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited the family of Parminder Singh ‘Vicky’, a jeweller shot dead during a robbery in Moga in June 2023, and offered their condolences.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, they hoped the family would get justice soon and that the culprits would be given strict punishment in accordance with the law.

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Parminder Singh was killed when five men entered his shop in a crowded market in broad daylight, posing as customers. Three of them were armed with pistols and two with sharp-edged weapons. After pulling out their weapons, they demanded jewellery. Singh was shot in the stomach and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The robbers looted the store and fled.

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The leaders said the killing had raised serious questions about the safety of traders and ordinary citizens in busy marketplaces and that such incidents had created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

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