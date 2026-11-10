Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Moga land scam accused missing, court questions police inaction

Moga land scam accused missing, court questions police inaction

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:55 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

More than two years after an FIR was registered in the Dharamkot land scam, Dilkhush Kumari, the alleged main beneficiary who reportedly received over Rs 1 crore in compensation for land that did not belong to her, remains untraceable. The case has also brought Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scanner.

Recent court orders have raised questions over the police investigation, particularly their failure to pursue warrants against the accused despite repeated opportunities.

Dilkhush is accused of fraudulently claiming compensation for land acquired for a national highway, allegedly in connivance with patwari Navdeep Singh, who has been charged with manipulating revenue records. The FIR was registered in June 2024 on a complaint by the Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner.

In an order dated August 29, 2026, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Moga, noted that non-bailable warrants issued against Dilkhush had not been received back. An application moved by the police on July 16 for her arrest had also failed to secure her production before the court.

Advertisement

The court further observed that no fresh application had been filed and neither the investigating officer nor any prosecution representative appeared despite repeated calls. Noting that the prosecution appeared no longer interested in pursuing the matter, it dismissed the application in default for want of prosecution.

An earlier order dated January 31, 2026, had also flagged the delay, noting that an application filed on May 2, 2025, had remained pending and the warrants could not be executed despite sufficient opportunities.

Navdeep Singh was arrested soon after the FIR and released on bail in July after staying in jail for over 25 months. The police have filed a chargesheet against him. Last year, the Moga police had opposed his plea to attend, for eight hours, the first birthday party of his son on October 5. The child was born on October 5, 2024, while the patwari was in jail. The plea was not allowed.

Advertisement

The police claimed that there were chances of Navdeep Singh fleeing the country. While the police claimed that Dilkhush Kumari’s whereabouts remain unknown, it is believed that she had already left the country.

Allegations have surfaced that the police are going slow on the case against Dilkhush due to political pressure. However, the Dharamkot police denied the charge, maintaining that her whereabouts remained unknown.

In the case, the JMIC court had even warned its ‘ahlmad’ (a judicial court clerk and record keeper) for not issuing the non-bailable warrants of Dilkhush Kumari.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts