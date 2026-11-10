Moga land scam accused missing, court questions police inaction

More than two years after an FIR was registered in the Dharamkot land scam, Dilkhush Kumari, the alleged main beneficiary who reportedly received over Rs 1 crore in compensation for land that did not belong to her, remains untraceable. The case has also brought Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scanner.

Recent court orders have raised questions over the police investigation, particularly their failure to pursue warrants against the accused despite repeated opportunities.

Dilkhush is accused of fraudulently claiming compensation for land acquired for a national highway, allegedly in connivance with patwari Navdeep Singh, who has been charged with manipulating revenue records. The FIR was registered in June 2024 on a complaint by the Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner.

In an order dated August 29, 2026, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Moga, noted that non-bailable warrants issued against Dilkhush had not been received back. An application moved by the police on July 16 for her arrest had also failed to secure her production before the court.

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The court further observed that no fresh application had been filed and neither the investigating officer nor any prosecution representative appeared despite repeated calls. Noting that the prosecution appeared no longer interested in pursuing the matter, it dismissed the application in default for want of prosecution.

An earlier order dated January 31, 2026, had also flagged the delay, noting that an application filed on May 2, 2025, had remained pending and the warrants could not be executed despite sufficient opportunities.

Navdeep Singh was arrested soon after the FIR and released on bail in July after staying in jail for over 25 months. The police have filed a chargesheet against him. Last year, the Moga police had opposed his plea to attend, for eight hours, the first birthday party of his son on October 5. The child was born on October 5, 2024, while the patwari was in jail. The plea was not allowed.

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The police claimed that there were chances of Navdeep Singh fleeing the country. While the police claimed that Dilkhush Kumari’s whereabouts remain unknown, it is believed that she had already left the country.

Allegations have surfaced that the police are going slow on the case against Dilkhush due to political pressure. However, the Dharamkot police denied the charge, maintaining that her whereabouts remained unknown.

In the case, the JMIC court had even warned its ‘ahlmad’ (a judicial court clerk and record keeper) for not issuing the non-bailable warrants of Dilkhush Kumari.