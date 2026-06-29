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Home / Bathinda / Moga man opens fire at neighbour’s house over pet dog-poultry dispute

Moga man opens fire at neighbour’s house over pet dog-poultry dispute

Police register a case after the accused fired a licensed 12-bore rifle from his rooftop after complainant's dog picked up a chick from his poultry

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:21 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly opened fire at his neighbour’s house with a 12-bore rifle over a petty dispute involving a pet dog and a poultry chick in Kanian Khas village of Kot Ishe Khan tehsil in Moga district, police said on Monday.

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The complainant, Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Kanian Khas village, told police that he keeps a pet dog at his residence. His neighbour and former sarpanch Ramandeep Singh keeps poultry at his house, situated directly opposite. Two to three days ago, Bhagwan Singh’s pet dog picked up a chick from Ramandeep Singh’s premises, triggering a dispute between the two families.

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Nursing a grievance over the incident, Ramandeep Singh on Monday climbed to the second floor of his house and opened aerial fire from his father Balwinder Singh’s 12-bore licensed rifle, targeting the Bhagwan Singh’s house.

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No injuries were reported in the firing.

Following Bhagwan Singh’s complaint, Kot Isher Khan police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

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