Moga police arrest 3 men for smuggling of arms

The CIA staff of Moga police on Monday arrested two men and seized two country-made pistols from them.

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SSP Sartaj Chahal said the arrests were made as a police party led by ASI Harjinder Singh was patrolling near the railway crossing at Mehna village when they got a tip-off about two men waiting with illegal weapons near a shed by the bus stand on the Moga-Ludhiana link road.

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The police raided the spot and arrested Nishan Singh and Sharanjit Singh, residents of Amritsar, and seized two country-made .30-bore pistols from them.

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A case under the Arms Act was registered at Mehna police station.

During interrogation, the accused said the weapons were to be supplied to Shamsher Singh, a resident of Burj Mohammad Shah village in Ferozepur. Shera was subsequently named in the case and arrested.

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The SSP said all three accused would be produced before a court to seek police remand, adding that more disclosures were expected.

Police records show Nishan has three previous cases registered against him in Amritsar. Sharanjit faces a case registered last year at Cantonment police station, Amritsar, while Shamsher has a case under the NDPS Act registered in Ferozepur in 2023.