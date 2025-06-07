Moga police crack down on drug trade, demolish another house

As part of the Punjab government’s ongoing ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, the Moga district police on Saturday demolished the residence of an alleged drug peddler, who is currently on the run, in Sadhan Wali Basti, Moga town.

The accused is identified as Miti.

Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said Miti is facing 33 cases, mostly registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Excise Act.

The SSP further said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for drug trafficking.

“Those involved in the drug trade should leave this practice. Anyone who has acquired properties through drug money should be prepared to face similar action,” he warned.

This is the fifth house demolished in the district as part of the campaign against drugs.

“Earlier, in April, we demolished four houses belonging to drug smugglers in Daulewala village,” said Bal Krishan Singla, SP (Investigation), Moga.

Daulewala is infamous for drug peddling. About a decade ago, police had even installed a board at the village entrance declaring it a hub for drug peddling and warning visitors to beware of drug peddlers. The board was later removed after complaints from residents that it brought shame to the village.