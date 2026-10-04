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Home / Bathinda / Moga police freeze Rs 73.6-lakh property of drug peddler lodged in jail

Moga police freeze Rs 73.6-lakh property of drug peddler lodged in jail

It can't be sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with, without prior permission of the competent authority

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Property seizure notice stuck outside the peddler's home
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Moga police have frozen a property valued at Rs 73.60 lakh, allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

Following a financial investigation, a freezing order was issued in respect of a property located in Guru Ram Das Nagar, Moga, registered in the name of Daljit Singh, alias Sikandar. The recorded value of the property is Rs 73.60 lakh.

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The order has been confirmed by the Office of the Competent Authority & Administrator for SAFEM(FOP)A and NDPSA in New Delhi.

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As per the order, the property cannot be sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with, without prior permission of the competent authority.

“Daljit Singh is a habitual offender, and as many as 18 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against him. He is presently lodged in Moga jail,” said police authorities.

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Police said further action is under way.

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