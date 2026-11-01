Moga police step up anti-stubble-burning drive as awareness efforts yield limited impact

With efforts by the Agriculture Department and district administration making little headway in curbing stubble-burning incidents, the Moga police have intensified their intervention, dispatching teams to villages, grain markets and agricultural fields to persuade farmers not to set paddy residue on fire.

As part of the campaign to curb air pollution and protect the environment, DSP (Headquarters) Manmohan Sharma on Thursday visited the grain market at Rauli village and fields in Bughipura and Mehna villages. Police teams also conducted outreach programmes in Minian, Malleana and Chadik villages.

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The increased involvement of the police comes amid indications that awareness drives by agriculture officials, Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and revenue staff have had limited success. Officials believe the prospect of legal action carries greater weight with farmers than routine appeals and awareness campaigns.

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During his visits, Sharma interacted with farmers and highlighted the harmful effects of stubble burning on air quality, public health and soil fertility. He said toxic smoke from crop-residue burning could cause respiratory ailments, while reduced visibility on roads increased the risk of accidents. He also pointed out that burning crop residue destroys beneficial soil organisms and depletes essential nutrients, affecting long-term soil health.

He urged farmers to comply with directions issued by the Supreme Court and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and adopt alternative methods of crop-residue management.

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Police teams have also been conducting field-level awareness drives. ASI Raj Kumar, in charge of the Lopo police post, visited fields in Minian and Malleana villages with his team. He apprised farmers and village elders of the environmental and health hazards associated with stubble burning and informed them about machinery being provided by the Punjab Government for residue management.

At Chadik village, SHO Sub-Inspector Puran Singh, accompanied by a team led by Agriculture Development Officer Yashpreet Kaur, visited fields and interacted with farmers. The team highlighted the adverse effects of stubble burning and encouraged the use of modern farm machinery.

Officials urged farmers to use equipment such as Super Seeders, Happy Seeders, Smart Seeders and balers, which help incorporate crop residue into the soil or collect it in bales for further management. Such practices, they said, reduce pollution and help preserve soil fertility. The Agriculture Department is providing the machinery at subsidised rates.

The police have also warned that violations of prescribed directions would invite action under relevant legal provisions. Farmers have been urged to cooperate with the administration and encourage fellow cultivators to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

During the visits, farmers and village representatives assured officials of their support in preventing stubble burning and adhering to the prescribed guidelines.

With paddy harvesting underway, the police-led campaign has emerged as an additional enforcement measure alongside the administration’s awareness efforts to curb crop-residue burning in the district.