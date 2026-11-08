Moga sarpanch dies as licensed pistol goes off

The sarpanch of Gholia Khurd village in Moga died under mysterious circumstances at his home in the village today.

While the family members alleged that Amarjit Singh Bhutto died after his licensed revolver accidentally fired while he was cleaning it.

As per the statement made to the police, the family claimed that Amarjit Singh was routinely cleaning his personal licensed firearm when a bullet suddenly went off, striking him and causing severe injuries. Family members immediately rushed him toward a local hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police reached the spot to assess the situation. The police have taken possession of the body for post-mortem examination and initiated inquest proceedings under relevant sections of the law to verify the exact circumstances surrounding the discharge.