Moga to install 269 CCTVs in 20 drug hotspots

The Moga administration is installing 269 CCTV cameras across 20 identified drug hotspots in the district. The cameras will be linked to a control room to track the movement of suspected elements and keep the areas under close surveillance.

Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia announced this during a review meeting of the 60-day special campaign under the state’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ drive. Besides surveillance, the campaign aims to clean up and develop the affected areas, he said. He directed officials to clear deserted spots, carry out repairs, install street lights and improve basic amenities on priority, while ensuring that all targets are met within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials said dilapidated and secluded buildings in some localities of Moga, which had become hideouts for drug addicts and peddlers, were being demolished to prevent their reuse for such activities. Earlier this week, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to clean, repair and illuminate deserted places and dilapidated structures allegedly used by drug peddlers and addicts. The identified hotspots include Sadha Wali Basti, MP Basti and Indira Colony in Moga town, besides Noorpur Hakima, Daulewala, Manuke, Jalalabad East, Ghal Kalan, Patto Hira Singh, Chuhar Chak and Gagra.

The Drug Control Department was instructed to conduct regular inspections of medical stores and ensure strict compliance with rules governing the sale of medicines. The police were directed to intensify patrolling, maintain a presence at sensitive locations and act promptly against drug traffickers. The Health Department was asked to spread awareness about treatment and rehabilitation facilities available for victims. The Deputy Commissioner said the campaign would be successful only when those undergoing treatment were successfully rehabilitated and reintegrated into the mainstream.

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SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the police were taking action against drug traffickers while also working towards the treatment and rehabilitation of victims. He added that public cooperation was essential to the success of the campaign.

Camps will be organised in the affected areas on November 14 to facilitate the delivery of welfare schemes. The need to re-enrol school dropouts was also highlighted during the meeting.