Moga woman rewrites farming rules, turns leased land into a success story

In a district where farming is still largely seen as a man’s domain, Mandeep Kaur Khaira of Talwandi Malian village in Moga district has quietly rewritten the rules. With grit and hard work, she has built a thriving farming enterprise entirely on leased land.

Mandeep Kaur, 41, began her journey in 2009 by leasing five acres to grow paddy and potatoes, in an effort to stabilise her family’s finances after marriage. Sixteen years later, she cultivates nearly 40 acres, all of it leased. She grows potatoes on about 30 acres, while the remaining land is used for paddy, moong, maize and vegetables. She pays around Rs 70,000 per acre annually in lease rent, yet her farming operation continues to generate a healthy profit.

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The daughter of a farmer, Mandeep studied up to Class 12 and grew up accompanying her father to the fields, where she absorbed valuable lessons about agriculture. Those early experiences later became the foundation of her farming career. With her family owning barely half an acre of land and finances tight during the early years of her marriage, she initially turned to dairy farming before deciding to lease land and take up cultivation full-time.

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The decision has paid off handsomely. Over the past 15 years, her farming income has enabled her to purchase three tractors and farm machinery worth lakhs of rupees. She has also bought a Thar vehicle and built a home for her family. Her husband, who works in the sand business, supports her farming activities while continuing with his own work.

What sets Mandeep apart, however, is her hands-on involvement in every aspect of cultivation. She works alongside labourers in the fields and personally oversees irrigation, pesticide spraying, fertiliser application and other farm operations, rather than simply managing the enterprise from a distance.

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The couple’s two children are being encouraged to chart their own paths. Their daughter is pursuing a nursing course, while their son is studying in Class 9. Mandeep said she also intends to pass on her farming knowledge to her son so that he can carry forward the family’s agricultural legacy if he chooses to do so.

Reflecting on her journey, Mandeep said the initial years were far from easy, but determination and hard work helped her overcome every obstacle. Farming, she said, gives her genuine joy, and she hopes to continue in the profession for many years. Her ultimate dream is to save enough from her earnings to buy land of her own.