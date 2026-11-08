Month after Alliance Air exit, Bathinda flight ops in limbo

A month after Alliance Air discontinued its Bathinda-Delhi-Bathinda service, the local airport continues to operate without any scheduled passenger flight services, with no progress reported towards restoring air connectivity to the region.

The last passenger flight from the airport, located at Virk Kalan village on the Bathinda-Malout road, 26 km from Bathinda city, operated on October 6. Since then, the airport has remained without any scheduled passenger flight. The airline had been operating one flight a day, five days a week.

Talking to The Tribune, Bathinda Airport Director Kaushal Kamboj said, “As of now, there are no passenger flights from the airport.”

Meanwhile, efforts are being made by local stakeholders to revive the service.

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Gurcharan Singh, a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, said 10 village panchayats, AIIMS authorities and the Hoteliers’ Association had written to Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is also the chairperson of the committee, seeking the revival of flight services. “Besides, the Airport Welfare Committee recently met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard. The airport was a major facility for the people of the region,” he added.

The Bathinda-Delhi-Bathinda service had been introduced under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) after the Covid pandemic and was used by students, doctors, traders, politicians, security personnel and other passengers.

The three-year agreement between the airline and the authorities came to an end, leading to the discontinuation of the service. Earlier, the airport had also lost its Bathinda-Hindon connectivity in September last year after FlyBig discontinued operations, while the Bathinda-Jammu service had been withdrawn in 2019.

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In the absence of passenger flights, residents are now dependent on road and rail transport for travel to Delhi and other destinations. The nearest airport in the state with passenger flight connectivity is at Halwara in Ludhiana district, around 115 km away.

Inaugurated in December 2016 under the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, the airport was established adjacent to the Air Force Station at Bhisiana with the aim of improving regional connectivity and facilitating socio-economic development.

Though scheduled passenger services remain suspended, the airport continues to operate for chartered flights.