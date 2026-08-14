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Home / Bathinda / Moosewala murder case: Mansa court adjourns hearing to August 28

Moosewala murder case: Mansa court adjourns hearing to August 28

Testimonies of investigating officer, head constable partly recorded; 4 accused appear physically, others through video link

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:16 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. File
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A Mansa court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala murder case to August 28.

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The testimonies of investigating officer Gurlal Singh and Head Constable Baltej Singh were partly recorded today, said Advocate Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, counsel for Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh.

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Balkaur Singh was not present in the court, and his testimony remains incomplete. Four accused appeared physically, while the others appeared through video conferencing from different jails.

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