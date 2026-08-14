Moosewala murder case: Mansa court adjourns hearing to August 28

A Mansa court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala murder case to August 28.

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The testimonies of investigating officer Gurlal Singh and Head Constable Baltej Singh were partly recorded today, said Advocate Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, counsel for Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh.

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Balkaur Singh was not present in the court, and his testimony remains incomplete. Four accused appeared physically, while the others appeared through video conferencing from different jails.