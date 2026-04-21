Moosewala’s father seeks ban on OTT series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala, has demanded a ban on the upcoming OTT documentary series Lawrence of Punjab, alleging that it glorifies crime and could send a wrong message to society.

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The series is reportedly based on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is among the accused in Moosewala’s murder case.

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Expressing strong resentment against the government, Balkaur Singh said the teaser of the documentary portrays the life of a gangster in a manner that raises serious concerns. He criticised successive governments, alleging that politics today has become increasingly dependent on criminal elements.

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Questioning the rationale behind the project, he said there was “no justification” for showcasing the life of a person associated with extortion and violence. “Such documentaries risk glorifying criminals and projecting them as role models, which can adversely influence the youth,” he said.

Balkaur further said he had doubts about governments' intentions, asking why films were not made about real heroes.

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“Punjab has produced numerous martyrs, scientists and sportspersons worthy of cinematic portrayal, yet a documentary is being made on an individual accused of involvement in my son’s killing,” he said, adding that while a victim’s family tries to move on, some people with business interests keep bringing the episode back.

Balkaur Singh also objected to the repeated depiction of his son’s vehicle and body, saying it creates panic among the public.

He added that if Lawrence wished to enter electoral politics or even become a Member of Parliament by leaving the world of crime, he was free to do so, as it was his constitutional right.

Calling for strict action, he urged the government to prohibit documentaries that glorify crime.

He also alleged that the accused in his son’s murder were being given special facilities in jails and allowed media exposure, while the family continued to await justice.

Notably, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.