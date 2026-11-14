Moosewala’s ‘Phantom’ release sparks rights row; father threatens legal action

A controversy has erupted over the release of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘Phantom Ferrari’, with music label Saga Music claiming that the singer had personally signed an agreement assigning it the rights to the song. Meanwhile, his father Balkaur Singh has threatened legal action, alleging that the release is unauthorised.

The 4.48-minute song was also available on Sidhu Moosewala’s official YouTube channel, which has 32 million subscribers. It garnered over 28,000 likes and nearly 2.5 lakh views within nine hours of its release.

Saga Music had on Thursday shared a 23-second teaser on social media in which Moosewala is heard saying that ‘Phantom’ is coming with Saga Music and that its video is almost complete.

“We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy and rights,” the statement of Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur said.

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The family has also urged other artistes and music labels claiming rights over Moosewala’s songs to consult them before making any announcement or releasing his music. It has shared an official email address for communication regarding such matters.

The dispute has revived memories of the family’s earlier objections to the release of unreleased recordings of the singer. In August 2022, the family had opposed the release of ‘Jaandi Vaar’, recorded with singer Afsana Khan and music composers Salim-Sulaiman, saying its consent had not been obtained.

Moosewala, aged 28, was shot dead at Jawaharke village near his native village, Moosa, in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. His unreleased recordings have continued to draw considerable interest among his fans.

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So far, 15 songs, recorded by the singer before his death, have been released posthumously by his team on YouTube and other platforms. The last song ‘Kaali Hoodie’ was released in October.

Meanwhile, his much-publicised ‘Signed to God’ hologram world tour, which began with two sold-out shows in Toronto and Vancouver on October 9 and 15, was indefinitely postponed midway. His father had attributed the decision to the prevailing situation in Punjab and protests following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. The remaining shows in Canada and the US were put on hold.