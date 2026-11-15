Mother-son duo among three arrested in Fazilka murder case

The Fazilka police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder case of Jatinder Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Pir Guraya locality, with the arrest of three persons.

Jatinder Singh was shot near the Salemshah railway crossing in the Nai Abadi area of Fazilka town on November 11. He was initially admitted to a local hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Bathinda, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said special police teams were constituted to solve the case. Accused Kulwant Singh, a resident of Kabul Shah Khubban village, and Santosh Rani and her son, Akashdeep Singh, residents of Kuppan Wali Street near Arya Samaj Road in Fazilka were arrested on Saturday.

The SSP said Kulwant Singh allegedly fired at the victim from his licensed revolver, while the mother-son duo allegedly assisted him in the crime. The motorcycle belonging to Akashdeep Singh was allegedly used by Kulwant Singh during the shooting.

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According to the police, the victim and the accused used to visit a gurdwara in the Pir Guraya locality, where they reportedly developed a dispute over a woman residing there. The dispute allegedly led to a rivalry that ultimately culminated in the murder.

The police have recovered a .32-bore pistol, three live cartridges and two motorcycles from the accused. A case has been registered under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.