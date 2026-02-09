DT
Home / Bathinda / Muktsar cop dies on duty during Operation Prahar 2.0

Muktsar cop dies on duty during Operation Prahar 2.0

Collapses while proceeding for raid at Warring village in the early morning

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 03:24 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Head Constable Lakhvir Singh dies on way to conduct Operation Parihar 2.0
A head constable posted at Bariwala police station died of cardiac arrest while he was on his way to conduct a raid under Operation Prahar 2.0 at the house of a proclaimed offender at Warring village on Monday morning.

Sources said Lakhvir Singh, 52, a resident of Kaoni village, was diabetic. However, the exact cause of his death would be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Bariwala police station SHO Gurdeep Singh said, “Head Constable Lakhvir Singh was going for a raid, but died on the way at about 5.30 am.”

Meanwhile, DIG Sanjeev Kumar Rampal, who was in Muktsar to supervise the Operation, said it was an unfortunate incident. “I have been told that our colleague died of a heart attack. Financial assistance will be provided to the family as per the rules,” he said.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said a total of 650 police personnel have been deployed for Operation Prahar 2.0.

“Of these, 500 personnel are from the district police and 150 from outside the district. A total of 22 inter-state and inter-district nakas have been laid. So far, 37 criminals have been apprehended. The operation that began early in the morning on Monday will last for 72 hours,” the SSP said.

