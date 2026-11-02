Muktsar DC directs officials to expedite paddy procurement, lifting

Reviewing the ongoing paddy procurement operations, Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal directed the procurement agencies to speed up both procurement and lifting to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce.

He asked all departments concerned to work in coordination and ensure timely completion of procurement related arrangements as the arrival of paddy in mandis had increased. He said officials were regularly monitoring the process to ensure its smooth procurement.

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Himanshu Kukkar, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFCSC), Muktsar, said that till October 31, a total of 5,01,022 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy had arrived in the district’s mandis. Of this, 4,61,838 MT had been procured by various agencies, while 2,58,032.79 MT had been lifted.