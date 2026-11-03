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Home / Bathinda / Muktsar girl part of Commonwealth kabaddi triumph

Muktsar girl part of Commonwealth kabaddi triumph

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Simran Kamboj
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Twenty-five-year-old Simran Kamboj of Panjawa village in the Lambi Assembly segment of Muktsar district was part of the Indian women’s team that defeated Uganda 35-15 in the final of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Simran, the only player from Punjab in the 14-member Indian squad, featured in the playing seven in the first three matches of the championship. The squad comprised seven players in the playing team and seven substitutes. India played seven matches, including the final, to emerge champions, her younger brother Harman Singh said.

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A right raider, Simran was selected for the Indian senior women’s team for the October 23-31 championship, organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India.

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This is another major achievement for Simran, who was also part of the Indian women’s team that won gold at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, in April this year. India thereby maintained its record of winning the women’s kabaddi gold medal for the sixth consecutive time at the event.

Harman said the family was elated over the team’s achievement. There is no sporting background in the family. Simran’s grandfather, Nand Lal, retired as a Subedar from the Army, while her father is a farmer and her mother a homemaker.

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Simran completed her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warring Khera village and graduated from Dev Samaj College for Women in Ferozepur. She is currently pursuing an MPEd from Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, in Bathinda district. She also trains at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

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