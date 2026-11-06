Muktsar police tighten security at bus stands ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, the Muktsar police on Thursday conducted a special checking and search operation at all bus stands in the district.

The operation was carried out simultaneously in Muktsar, Malout and Gidderbaha subdivisions.

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Police teams and anti-sabotage squads checked waiting halls, ticket counters, parking areas and passengers’ belongings.

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Some suspicious persons were questioned and their criminal records verified through the PAIS application. Vehicles parked at bus stands were also checked by using the VAHAN application.

The police have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or unattended object. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at markets, religious places, railway stations and other crowded areas across the district.