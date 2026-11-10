Multiple fire incidents reported in Fazilka on Diwali night, shop gutted in Abohar

Several fire incidents were reported across Fazilka district during Diwali celebrations, with a major fire reducing a hardware shop in Abohar’s timber market to ashes and causing losses estimated at over Rs 1 crore. In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl, Sejal, and her grandmother, Lajwanti, sustained burn injuries after someone allegedly threw a firecracker into their house in Indira Nagri, Abohar.

Panic spread in Abohar after a massive fire broke out at Som Hardware in the timber market late Saturday night. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed a major portion of the shop within minutes. Towering flames created panic among shopkeepers and residents, who feared that the blaze could spread to adjoining wooden shops.

Fire Officer Barinder Singh told The Tribune that fire brigade teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and launched an operation to douse the flames. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service, and the fire was brought under control around 5 am on Sunday. A large quantity of wooden goods stored in the shop was reduced to ashes.

Singh said the owners of Som Hardware had estimated their losses at over Rs 1 crore. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A spark inside the shop or the explosion of crackers near the premises was suspected to have triggered the blaze.

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In another incident, Sejal (12) and her grandmother, Lajwanti, sustained burn injuries after someone allegedly threw a firecracker into their house in Indira Nagri, Abohar. The cracker reportedly caused a portion of a room to catch fire, leaving both injured. Hearing their cries for help, neighbours rushed to the house and managed to douse the flames. The family has demanded action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a cracker shop in the Khuian Sarvar area of Abohar subdivision on Sunday night. A spark from a cracker reportedly fell inside the shop, triggering a massive blaze. No one was injured in the incident. Before the fire tender could reach the spot, shopkeepers and villagers made efforts to control the fire. Villagers alleged that fire safety norms had been violated.

Fire Officer Barinder Singh said four to five other minor fire incidents were also reported on Diwali night, but no major loss was reported.

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In another incident, wheat straw was reduced to ashes at Lakhe Ke Dhab village in Fazilka subdivision in the early hours of Sunday. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, though it was suspected that a burning cracker had fallen on the straw.