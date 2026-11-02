Mystery shrouds death of 3 kids, water samples taken

Three children, including two infants, died under mysterious circumstances in Mohrewala village in the Mamdot block, triggering panic among villagers and prompting health authorities to launch an investigation.

Teams of the Health Department have collected water samples to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

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The deceased have been identified as Khushnaseeb Kaur (6) and her younger sister Gurveer Kaur (1), and Manpreet Kaur (6 months). All three died within a few hours.

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As per information, Khushnaseeb and her younger sister had reportedly consumed some food items purchased from the market on Friday night. Both girls subsequently fell ill and were admitted to a private hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to another hospital. However, both girls died during treatment on Saturday afternoon.

Six-month-old Manpreet reportedly fell ill shortly after her mother Veerpal Kaur fed her milk. Soon, the infant began frothing at the mouth and died before she could be taken to the hospital for treatment.

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Following the incident, five teams from the Health Department reached the village to investigate the matter. During the preliminary investigation, health officials found no evidence of a disease outbreak in the area. No other child or adult was found to be affected by any communicable disease.

Manpreet’s family members performed the “jal parwah” of her body as per their customs and traditions. Meanwhile, the bodies of Khushnaseeb and Gurveer have been kept in the mortuary and will be sent to Government Medical College, Faridkot, for post-mortem examination.

DSP (Rural) Karan Sharma said the exact cause of the deaths would be ascertained only after the post-mortem examinations were conducted. “The police have initiated an investigation and will examine all possible angles. Statements of the family members have been recorded,” he said.

Gurveer was to turn two on November 2, and the family was making preparations to celebrate the occasion. Her mother Ramandeep Kaur said there was an atmosphere of happiness in the house as the family was looking forward to celebrate the little one’s birthday.