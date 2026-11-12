Mystery shrouds death of 80-year-old woman

An 80-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at Kanla Wale Jhugge on the outskirts of Jalalabad town on Tuesday night while she was alone at home. Family members alleged that she was strangled to death by unidentified persons who reportedly entered her house with the intention of committing robbery.

The family claimed that cash, gold earrings and silver bangles were missing from the house. The deceased was identified as Indro Bai. Her son, Surjit Singh, said he had left for work in the morning when his wife called him and informed him about the incident. According to the family, they allegedly found Indro Bai’s legs tied with a shawl and a dupatta around her neck when they reached home.

Villagers said the drug trafficking was on the rise in the village and a large number of unidentified persons visited the area daily. The family members suspected that the intruders, possibly drug addicts, had entered the house.

When contacted, DSP Lavjeet Singh Gill said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination. He added that the police were investigating the family’s allegation of murder. The DSP said they had started examining CCTV footage from the area to gather clues in the case.