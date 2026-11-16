Narcotics Control Bureau raids multiple locations in Muktsar; round up youth

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), accompanied by a dog squad, conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Muktsar and Gidderbaha late Saturday night in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case registered in Chandigarh.

The team seized a Mercedes car from a house in Fattanwala Enclave in Muktsar, and detained one person from Gidderbaha.

According to the information, the raids were linked to an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Chandigarh on November 12. The case relates to the recovery of 15 gm of narcotics from a courier parcel.

During questioning, the person who had booked the parcel allegedly named a youth from Muktsar, claiming that the consignment belonged to him.

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Acting on the information, the NCB team searched a house at Fattanwala Enclave for nearly two hours on Saturday night. The officials examined documents and other material before seizing a Mercedes parked outside the house. The youth, however, was not present at his house at the time of the raid.

Dog squad pressed into service

The local police were also called to the spot. An eyewitness said the dog squad indicated something inside the car’s bonnet, but nothing was recovered.

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The team later searched another house on Maur Road after tracing a mobile phone number.

Simultaneously, raids were conducted in Gidderbaha town, where a person was detained from Ward Number 19.

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials did not share details of the operation conducted in Muktsar.

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Muktsar Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana confirmed the raids on Sunday, saying, “The NCB team had come in connection with a case involving the recovery of 15 gm of narcotics and registered in Chandigarh on November 12. It has seized a Mercedes car in Muktsar and detained one person from Gidderbaha.”