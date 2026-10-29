National Minorities Commission seeks report on farmer’s death from Chief Secretary, Mansa DC, SSP
Daljit’s death has triggered protests in Mansa
Police personnel take custody of Daljit Singh's body following protest in Mansa on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary, Mansa Deputy Commissioner and Mansa SSP within a week regarding the death of farmer Daljit Singh.
Panel chairman Harjit Grewal told The Tribune that he had also spoken to the Mansa SSP.
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Daljit’s death has triggered protests in Mansa.
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