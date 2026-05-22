Nearly 7 out of 31 escaped inmates re-admitted to Moga rehabilitation centre

Nearly seven of the 31 inmates who escaped from a government-run rehabilitation centre at Janer village here on Wednesday night have returned, while efforts are under way to trace the remaining inmates, the police said on Friday.

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The inmates had allegedly escaped after breaking open the main gate of the rehabilitation centre when one of the gates was opened to serve dinner. The CCTV cameras installed on the premises captured them fleeing.

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Moga Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia had constituted a three-member committee on Thursday, comprising the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and Deputy Medical Commissioner, to probe the incident and submit a report by Friday. However, the report was not submitted till Friday evening. “I am yet to get the report,” the DC said.

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As many as 98 addicts were undergoing treatment at the centre at the time of the incident. An argument among some inmates reportedly escalated into a confrontation, during which they allegedly assaulted staff members before fleeing. Despite deployment of private security guards and police personnel, the security arrangement was reportedly inadequate.

This is the second such incident at the same rehabilitation centre in nearly three years. In May 2023, as many as 15 inmates had escaped from the facility.

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Inspector Sunita Rani, SHO of Kot Ise Khan police station, said, “Nearly seven escapees have returned and their families have brought them back, while some others are unwilling to return. Statements of those who do not want to stay are being recorded.”

On the possibility of registering a case, she said the matter was still under consideration as the inmates had been admitted voluntarily by their families. “Security arrangements at the centre are also being reviewed,” she added.

A private security guard deployed at the centre had claimed, shortly after the incident, that only he and one policeman were present when the inmates allegedly attacked them before fleeing.