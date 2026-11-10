Nearly fourfold rise in wheat straw prices hits dairy farmers, gaushalas

The price of wheat straw, locally known as toodi, has risen nearly fourfold in the region, putting small dairy farmers and gaushalas under financial strain and forcing many livestock owners to turn to paddy stubble (parali) as cattle feed.

Toodi is currently selling at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200 per quintal in the open market, compared to Rs 250 to Rs 300 during the wheat harvesting season in April-May. The sharp increase has hit small farmers who depend on the daily sale of milk for their livelihood.

Amid the ongoing paddy harvesting season, cattle owners and marginal farmers are heading to freshly harvested fields to collect paddy stubble, which is available free of cost or for a nominal labour charge, before it is cleared or otherwise managed.

“Buying wheat straw at Rs 1,200 per quintal is beyond the means of small farmers who survive on daily milk sales,” said Gurtej Singh, a livestock owner. Bhola Singh, a dairy farmer from Golewala village, said paddy stubble was helping him significantly reduce fodder costs amid the crisis.

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Gaushalas, which largely depend on donations and subsidised fodder supplies, are also feeling the pressure. In previous years, farmers routinely donated large quantities of paddy stubble to gaushalas while clearing their fields after harvesting. This season, however, with small farmers collecting the residue themselves and demand rising from other quarters, gaushalas are facing a shortage of both wheat straw and donated paddy stubble.

A major factor behind this shift is the growing industrial demand for crop residue. Over the past couple of years, biofuel plants, biomass power units and industrial boiler facilities have come up in the region and started procuring paddy stubble in bulk. Crop residue, once considered agricultural waste, has now emerged as a sought-after commodity.

Treat paddy straw before feeding, say experts

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While paddy stubble offers temporary relief to cattle owners, veterinary experts caution against using untreated paddy straw as the sole source of feed. It has a higher silica and lignin content than wheat straw, making it less digestible and less nutritious.

Experts advise treating paddy straw with urea or mixing it with green fodder to improve its nutritional value and make it more suitable for livestock consumption.