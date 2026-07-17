NEET UG 2026: Mansa girl Bhavika secures AIR 56, Bathinda boy Vinayak bags AIR 97

Bhavika Gupta from Mansa secured All India Rank (AIR) 56 in the NEET UG exam results declared on Thursday, while Vinayak Garg from Bathinda achieved AIR 97.

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Bhavika always dreamt of studying MBBS and is now aiming to pursue the course at AIIMS Delhi. She attributed her success to a combination of consistent self-study, the guidance of her teachers and the support of her coaching institute in Bathinda.

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"My focus was to study as much as possible so that I would never have any regrets later. I got the same marks in the NEET UG exam held on May 3, which was later cancelled," she said.

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Bhavika travelled daily from Mansa for her coaching classes for a year. Her father, Radheshyam Gupta, is an advocate, while her mother, Deepika Gupta, encouraged her throughout her preparation. She revealed that her elder sister is also purusing her study in AIIMS Bathinda, which further inspired her to aim for the country's premier medical institute.

Apart from excelling in NEET, Bhavika had also cleared JEE Main with a 99.4 percentile, claims to be the second-highest scorer in her district. Her parents said that their youngest son was also preparing for the NEET exam.

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Another outstanding performer, Vinayak Garg from Bathinda, secured AIR 97 and is also targeting admission to AIIMS Delhi or some other top medical college in Delhi. He credited his achievement to disciplined preparation, the constant support of his teachers and the encouragement of his parents.

"My teachers guided me at every step, and my parents played a huge role in keeping me focused. They gave me a cellphone, but I never misused it or wasted my time," Vinayak said.

Vinayak's father works with Markfed, while his mother is a government school teacher. He cleared JEE Advanced this year. His elder brother is currently pursuing BTech.