Panic gripped Punjab’s Abohar city on Monday after a fashion designer and showroom co-owner Sanjay Verma was shot dead in broad daylight outside his store.

According to police and eyewitness reports, the incident occurred outside the "New Wear Well" showroom, owned by Verma.

Law and order in Punjab has plummeted to its lowest point. The shocking daylight murder of Sanjay Verma, owner of The New Wear Well Tailors in Abohar, underscores the prevailing jungle raaj. Businessmen and professionals including doctors, artists & athletes are facing grave… pic.twitter.com/T3Xok3oTwf — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 7, 2025

Three unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on him without warning.

Eyewitnesses stated that Verma had just stepped out of his showroom when the attackers fired multiple shots at him, causing immediate chaos in the area.

Local shopkeepers and pedestrians fled the scene as gunfire rang out.

Verma was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting and are currently at large. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers.

Senior police officials reached the spot shortly after the incident and assured that all efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, but authorities are exploring all possible angles, including business rivalry and personal enmity.

The tragic murder of Sanjay Verma has sent shockwaves through the local community, where he was known not only as a successful entrepreneur but also a well-regarded fashion designer.