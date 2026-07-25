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Home / Bathinda / NGT issues notice to Punjab govt over alleged felling of 90 trees in Barnala village

NGT issues notice to Punjab govt over alleged felling of 90 trees in Barnala village

The order was passed by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 08:06 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Punjab Government and other respondents on a petition alleging the illegal felling of around 90 green trees along a village road in Barnala district in violation of environmental norms and a Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

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The order was passed by the Principal Bench of the NGT, New Delhi, comprising its Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, while hearing an application filed by Mewa Singh, a resident of Pakho Ke village in Barnala district.

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According to the petition, the village sarpanch Gurucharan Singh, along with another respondent, allegedly uprooted about 90 green trees standing on both sides of the road connecting Pakho Ke and Sehna villages on June 9 this year by using a JCB machine.

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The petitioner alleged that the trees included shisham, dek, eucalyptus, mulberry, indigenous beri, drumstick (moringa), neem and other species. He claimed that the trees were standing on government land and were removed without obtaining any no objection certificate (NOC) or permission from the competent authority.

The petitioner also placed before the tribunal photographs, a complaint and a copy of a Punjab and Haryana High Court order dated December 24, last year, which, according to the plea, prohibits the cutting of trees of any age or species in Punjab without the High Court’s permission. It was alleged that the trees were felled in violation of the High Court’s directions.

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After considering the application, the tribunal observed that the matter raised a substantial issue relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The NGT issued notice to the respondents and directed the applicant to serve copies of the petition on them and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing on October 9.

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