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Home / Bathinda / No arrest yet in attack on anti-drug activist in Barnala village

No arrest yet in attack on anti-drug activist in Barnala village

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 05:07 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Two days after a 27-year-old anti-drug activist was shot at in Kaleke village in Barnala district, the police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said on Monday said that no arrests had been made so far and the police were trying to arrest the accused.

The victim, Amandeep Singh, a photographer and member of the village anti-drug committee, sustained bullet injury in his thigh after some persons allegedly opened fire at him at his residence on November 7.

According to information, Amandeep had allegedly informed the police about suspected drug peddlers operating in the village and objected to their activities. This reportedly angered the accused, who allegedly reached his residence with some others and opened fire at him.

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Amandeep’s father said that six-seven assailants had entered their house and opened fire. “Two bullets struck my younger son. The accused belong to our village, but the cops are unable to arrest them,” he said.

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