No arrests 11 days after Malout sacrilege incident; Sikh bodies to hold protest march on May 13

As 11 days have passed since a sacrilege incident involving a Gutka Sahib (holy scripture) was reported in Malout town of Muktsar district on April 30, the first case registered under the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 in the state, and no one has been arrested so far, Sikh organisations in Malout have announced that they will take out a protest march on Wednesday.

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As per the police investigation, the torn and scattered pages of the holy scripture had come in with scrap. However, the report of forensic science experts is still awaited.

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The incident occurred in Ward No. 10 of Indira Basti, where over 70 pages of Sukhmani Sahib were found torn and scattered on the road. Local residents respectfully collected the pages and informed the police.

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SS Gill, district coordinator, NGOs, Muktsar, said today, “Even after 10 days, the police are still clueless about those behind the sacrilege incident. A similar incident occurred in Mohali last week. The police should investigate these cases thoroughly. We will now take out a protest march on May 13 on city roads, starting from Gurdwara Bhai Jagta ji, seeking justice and the arrest of those responsible.” A senior police officer said that over 150 scrap collectors, mostly migrants, live in the area and keep their scrap there.

“The torn pages of the Gutka Sahib perhaps came along with scrap. No suspicious movement has been spotted so far during our investigation. Still, we have sought a report from forensic science experts,” he said. Notably, a case was registered at the Malout City police station against unidentified persons under Section 5 of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act and Section 299 of the BNS. At that time, the police had assured the public that the accused would be traced and arrested within the next 10-12 days. Notably, the new law introduces stricter punishment for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

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Anyone found involved in or supporting such sacrilegious acts can face imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life and a fine between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh under the law.