icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / No arrests 11 days after Malout sacrilege incident; Sikh bodies to hold protest march on May 13

No arrests 11 days after Malout sacrilege incident; Sikh bodies to hold protest march on May 13

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 12:42 PM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

As 11 days have passed since a sacrilege incident involving a Gutka Sahib (holy scripture) was reported in Malout town of Muktsar district on April 30, the first case registered under the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 in the state, and no one has been arrested so far, Sikh organisations in Malout have announced that they will take out a protest march on Wednesday.

Advertisement

As per the police investigation, the torn and scattered pages of the holy scripture had come in with scrap. However, the report of forensic science experts is still awaited.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in Ward No. 10 of Indira Basti, where over 70 pages of Sukhmani Sahib were found torn and scattered on the road. Local residents respectfully collected the pages and informed the police.

Advertisement

SS Gill, district coordinator, NGOs, Muktsar, said today, “Even after 10 days, the police are still clueless about those behind the sacrilege incident. A similar incident occurred in Mohali last week. The police should investigate these cases thoroughly. We will now take out a protest march on May 13 on city roads, starting from Gurdwara Bhai Jagta ji, seeking justice and the arrest of those responsible.” A senior police officer said that over 150 scrap collectors, mostly migrants, live in the area and keep their scrap there.

“The torn pages of the Gutka Sahib perhaps came along with scrap. No suspicious movement has been spotted so far during our investigation. Still, we have sought a report from forensic science experts,” he said. Notably, a case was registered at the Malout City police station against unidentified persons under Section 5 of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act and Section 299 of the BNS. At that time, the police had assured the public that the accused would be traced and arrested within the next 10-12 days. Notably, the new law introduces stricter punishment for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Advertisement

Anyone found involved in or supporting such sacrilegious acts can face imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life and a fine between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh under the law.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts