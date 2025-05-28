No clickbait this, village school sparks students' interest in computers with special park in Muktsar

The Government High School at Karamgarh village in Lambi Assembly segment in Muktsar has made headlines for its unique initiative to inspire students through innovation. The school has created a one-of-a-kind computer-themed park, including a stage shaped like a computer, aimed at promoting students’ interest in technology and digital learning.

Speaking to The Tribune, Principal Dimple Verma said that the park was developed last year through the collective efforts of staff members and village residents. “A stage in the shape of a computer has been constructed with the joint efforts of staff members and village residents. No special funds were sought from the Education Department,” she said.

The initiative has received widespread appreciation. Not only officials of the Education Department, but the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Malout and a judge have also lauded this step, said the principal.

The school currently has 102 students in classes VI to X. Rajinder Singh, a retired professor, said, “If teachers take such novel and inspiring steps, no one can stop the students from excelling in any field,” he added.

The computer park has now become a source of pride for the village and a model for other rural schools. The village residents believe such creative efforts can greatly enhance the learning environment and inspire students to think out of the box.

Meanwhile, as a portion of the school building has been declared unsafe, villagers said the authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest.