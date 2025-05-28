DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Bathinda / No clickbait this, village school sparks students' interest in computers with special park in Muktsar

No clickbait this, village school sparks students' interest in computers with special park in Muktsar

With no special funds in hand, school's staff and villagers pitched in to make a computer-themed park
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 11:58 AM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A one-of-a-kind computer-themed park, which includes a stage shaped like a computer, at Government High School in Karamgarh village of Muktsar.
Advertisement

The Government High School at Karamgarh village in Lambi Assembly segment in Muktsar has made headlines for its unique initiative to inspire students through innovation. The school has created a one-of-a-kind computer-themed park, including a stage shaped like a computer, aimed at promoting students’ interest in technology and digital learning.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Principal Dimple Verma said that the park was developed last year through the collective efforts of staff members and village residents. “A stage in the shape of a computer has been constructed with the joint efforts of staff members and village residents. No special funds were sought from the Education Department,” she said.

The initiative has received widespread appreciation. Not only officials of the Education Department, but the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Malout and a judge have also lauded this step, said the principal.

Advertisement

The school currently has 102 students in classes VI to X. Rajinder Singh, a retired professor, said, “If teachers take such novel and inspiring steps, no one can stop the students from excelling in any field,” he added.

The computer park has now become a source of pride for the village and a model for other rural schools. The village residents believe such creative efforts can greatly enhance the learning environment and inspire students to think out of the box.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as a portion of the school building has been declared unsafe, villagers said the authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper