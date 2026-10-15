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Home / Bathinda / No Dussehra in Mansa this year amid tense atmosphere over Parvinder Jhota’s killing

No Dussehra in Mansa this year amid tense atmosphere over Parvinder Jhota’s killing

Effigies made, but New Dussehra Committee decides to call off the event

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 01:17 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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There will be no Dussehra celebrations in Mansa even if the situation returns to normal, says local committee chief of the festival. Representational photo: iStock
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Dussehra celebrations will not be held in Mansa this year, with the New Dussehra Committee deciding to call off the event following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and amid concerns over the prevailing situation. Dussehra falls on October 20 this year.

Notably, Mansa town is observing a bandh for the third consecutive day today.

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Parveen Kumar Goyal, president of the New Dussehra Committee, Mansa, while talking to The Tribune today said the decision had been taken in view of the prevailing circumstances and out of grief over Jhota’s murder.

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 “The situation is not good. We always expect a huge gathering at the celebrations. The administration is already apprehensive, and if anything goes wrong, they will arrest us,” Goyal said.

 Expressing grief over Jhota’s death, Goyal said the activist had been working against drugs and had not troubled anyone.

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 Goyal said the committee had already spent around Rs 3 lakh on preparations and that the effigies had been made. The orders for the celebrations had also been placed, he said.

 The event is usually held at the New Grain Market. Goyal said the committee had identified a private plot measuring 10-12 acres on Sirsa Road for the event this year. “However, the celebrations would not be held even if the situation returned to normal, as the committee wanted to observe the occasion in mourning over Jhota’s murder,” said Goyal.

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