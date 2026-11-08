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Home / Bathinda / No specialists, poor infra plague Ferozepur’s Rs 5.5-cr eye hospital

No specialists, poor infra plague Ferozepur’s Rs 5.5-cr eye hospital

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Anirudh Gupta
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:35 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore to provide advanced eye care, the state-of-the-art eye hospital on the premises of the Civil Hospital here remains largely non-functional, with an acute shortage of specialist doctors, inadequate basic amenities and deteriorating infrastructure.

Expensive machines lie unused at the facility, which was inaugurated in 2014 during the SAD-BJP regime. Several doors and windows have been damaged, while fans and other equipment have reportedly been stolen. Direct sunlight and dust entering through the damaged windows have raised concerns about the comfort and safety of patients recovering from eye surgeries.

The registration room on the ground floor has been converted into a storeroom, while there is no proper drinking water facility for patients. The washrooms, too, are poorly maintained. One of the washrooms attached to the patients’ ward does not even have a door, with a curtain serving as a makeshift replacement.

The shortage of super-specialists has further added to the woes of patients seeking advanced ophthalmic care.

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Sheela Rani, a city resident who visited the hospital for an eye examination, said doctors had detected serious complications and suspected a possible link with diabetes. She was advised to undergo further evaluation at Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College, Faridkot.

“Now, either I will have to travel to Faridkot or approach a private hospital for further treatment,” she said.

Purshottam, another city resident, expressed concern over the conditions in which his mother was recovering after cataract surgery. “After the operation, the room where my mother has been admitted has no proper windows. Dust from outside enters the room directly, which can pose a serious risk while she is recovering from eye surgery,” he said.

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Civil Hospital eye specialist Dr Dixit Singla said routine eye examinations and cataract surgeries were being performed at the facility. However, he acknowledged that the hospital lacked the specialists required to provide super-speciality treatment.

He added that incidents involving the theft of fans and other equipment had been reported and complaints had been lodged with the authorities on several occasions.

Dr Asmita Bajaj said the hospital did not have specialists in corneal transplantation and retinal diseases. Patients requiring such treatment were referred to Government Medical College, Faridkot, or PGIMER, Chandigarh.

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Expressing concern over the situation, social worker Naveen Sharma said doctors appointed to the hospital had failed to stay for extended periods. “It is a matter of concern that, in recent times, no specialist doctor has stayed here for a long period. Even doctors appointed here have managed to get themselves transferred on one pretext or another. The government must look into the reasons and appoint some good specialist doctors here,” he said.

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