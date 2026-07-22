DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / No tolls for 3 hours at Lehra Bega; farmers protest against government policies on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway

No tolls for 3 hours at Lehra Bega; farmers protest against government policies on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers protest at Lehra Bega toll plaza on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway in Bathinda district on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma.
Advertisement

Acting on a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), various farmer unions on Wednesday staged protests at all toll plazas in Bathinda district, allowing vehicles to pass without paying toll for three hours from noon.

Advertisement

The toll plazas at Jeeda, Lehra Bega, Balluana, Jassi Bagwali and Shekhpura villages were made toll-free. A large number of farmers, including women, gathered at the toll plazas, raised slogans against the Centre government, and displayed placards highlighting their demands.

Advertisement

The protesting farmers demanded the cancellation of the proposed India-US trade agreement, claiming that it would adversely affect the interests of the farming community. Among their other demands were ensuring an adequate supply of urea and DAP fertilisers and rolling back the recent hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Advertisement

The protest remained peaceful, and no untoward incident had been reported until the filing of this report. Traffic movement continued uninterrupted as commuters were allowed to cross without paying toll charges.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts