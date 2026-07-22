No tolls for 3 hours at Lehra Bega; farmers protest against government policies on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway

Acting on a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), various farmer unions on Wednesday staged protests at all toll plazas in Bathinda district, allowing vehicles to pass without paying toll for three hours from noon.

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The toll plazas at Jeeda, Lehra Bega, Balluana, Jassi Bagwali and Shekhpura villages were made toll-free. A large number of farmers, including women, gathered at the toll plazas, raised slogans against the Centre government, and displayed placards highlighting their demands.

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The protesting farmers demanded the cancellation of the proposed India-US trade agreement, claiming that it would adversely affect the interests of the farming community. Among their other demands were ensuring an adequate supply of urea and DAP fertilisers and rolling back the recent hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

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The protest remained peaceful, and no untoward incident had been reported until the filing of this report. Traffic movement continued uninterrupted as commuters were allowed to cross without paying toll charges.