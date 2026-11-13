None of four AAP MLAs from Ferozepur district finds mention in AAP second list

None of the four sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from Ferozepur district has figured in the second list of candidates released by the party for the upcoming Assembly elections, triggering speculation over a possible change of candidates in the district.

Notably, all four Assembly constituencies in the district, Ferozepur Urban, Ferozepur Rural, Guruharsahai and Zira, are currently represented by AAP MLAs. While Ranbir Singh Bhullar represents Ferozepur Urban, Rajneesh Dahiya, Fauja Singh Sarari and Naresh Kataria are the sitting MLAs from Ferozepur Rural, Guruharsahai and Zira, respectively.

Except for Naresh Kataria, who had earlier won the Zira seat on a Congress ticket in 2007, the other three MLAs were political newcomers when they contested their maiden Assembly elections. Kataria subsequently left the Congress and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2012 before switching to the AAP.

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Of the four MLAs, Fauja Singh Sarari, who represents Guruharsahai, also served as a Cabinet Minister. However, he was dropped from the Cabinet in January 2023 following allegations of corruption.

The absence of all four names from the second list has fuelled speculation that the party may be considering fresh faces in these constituencies. However, all four sitting legislators remain hopeful of securing renomination for a second consecutive term.

Speaking to The Tribune, Dahiya expressed confidence that he would be given the party ticket again, adding that the names of candidates from these constituencies were expected to feature in the third list.

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Kataria, meanwhile, said the final decision rested with the party high command. “I have performed my duties as an MLA honestly and am confident that the party will give me the ticket once again,” he said.

District AAP president Harjinder Singh Ghanga, who is also reportedly keen to contest from Guruharsahai, said the party high command had invited expressions of interest from all aspirants willing to contest from the four Assembly constituencies. “Hopefully, all four seats will be cleared in the next list,” Ghanga said.

Meanwhile, several party leaders and aspirants have thrown their hats into the ring for the four constituencies.

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In Ferozepur Urban, Sukhraj Singh Gora, Vinod Soi, Ashok Gupta, Diljot Kamboj, Major Harminder Singh Bhullar, Manjit Kaur, Premnath Sharma and Shaminder Singh Khinda are among those reportedly in contention for the party nomination.

In Zira, former gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon has emerged as an aspirant after joining the AAP on September 6 this year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had personally visited the area to announce his induction into the party.

In Guruharsahai, Malkiat Singh Thind, Chairman of the Punjab Backward Classes Commission, and Ghanga himself are reportedly in the race for the ticket. In Ferozepur Rural, Nirmal Singh Atwal, Maura Singh Anjaan and Parkash Singh Wadwal are among the aspirants seeking the party nomination.