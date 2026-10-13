DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / One ‘Jhota’ taken in 2022, another in 2026: Moosewala’s father mourns Parvinder Jhota’s killing

One ‘Jhota’ taken in 2022, another in 2026: Moosewala’s father mourns Parvinder Jhota’s killing

Recalling Parvinder, Balkaur described him as a gentle person who was like his own son and younger brother

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:16 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
Advertisement

The killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota on Tuesday brought back memories of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala was also known as ‘Jhota’ (bull) because of his muscular build.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, who is currently abroad, expressed sorrow over the killing, drawing a parallel with his son’s death.

Advertisement

“One ‘Jhota’ was taken away in 2022, and another has been taken away today in 2026. Mansa has suffered another huge loss,” he said.

Advertisement

Recalling Parvinder, Balkaur described him as a gentle person who was like his own son and younger brother. He said Parvinder was fighting against drugs and termed his killing deeply painful.

“Will young people continue to die like this?” he asked, questioning whether the youth would keep losing their lives in such circumstances.

Advertisement

Balkaur also questioned how the fight against crime could succeed if elected representatives travelled abroad to meet gangsters.

He said he would return from abroad, meet Parvinder’s family and extend his support to them.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts