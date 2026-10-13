One ‘Jhota’ taken in 2022, another in 2026: Moosewala’s father mourns Parvinder Jhota’s killing

The killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota on Tuesday brought back memories of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala was also known as ‘Jhota’ (bull) because of his muscular build.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, who is currently abroad, expressed sorrow over the killing, drawing a parallel with his son’s death.

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“One ‘Jhota’ was taken away in 2022, and another has been taken away today in 2026. Mansa has suffered another huge loss,” he said.

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Recalling Parvinder, Balkaur described him as a gentle person who was like his own son and younger brother. He said Parvinder was fighting against drugs and termed his killing deeply painful.

“Will young people continue to die like this?” he asked, questioning whether the youth would keep losing their lives in such circumstances.

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Balkaur also questioned how the fight against crime could succeed if elected representatives travelled abroad to meet gangsters.

He said he would return from abroad, meet Parvinder’s family and extend his support to them.