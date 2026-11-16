Open house: Responsible citizens, accountable authorities key to safer roads

Reckless e-rickshaw driving adds to chaos

Continuing traffic law violations in Bathinda have turned our daily commutes into a hazardous scramble. The primary culprits are increasingly the e-rickshaws, which have become synonymous with rash driving. These drivers blatantly jump red lights, routinely ride on the wrong side of the road, and make sudden, unpredictable turns without any regard for other commuters or pedestrians. Ordinary citizens, especially children and the elderly, bear the brunt of this chaos. Zebra crossings are completely overrun by these vehicles, leaving people stranded at the roadside, hesitant and unable to safely cross. Frustratingly, traffic police personnel are not tackling these e-rickshaw violations as strictly as they should be. We urgently need uncompromising enforcement and active police intervention on the ground to hold these violators accountable and restore safety to our city's roads.

Premdeep Singh Mann

Reduce use of personal vehicles

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No doubt, in today’s busy life, the use of two- and four-wheelers is a necessity. But the use of transport for personal use should be restricted to the bare minimum as the carbon emissions from vehicles add to environmental pollution, causing lung disease and other health hazards. This will not only reduce road mishaps but also help with air pollution. The ban on triple riding should be strongly imposed. Parents and police should remain vigilant and underage driving should be punishable. Reduced use of four-wheelers can lower the import bill for petroleum, help protect the environment from pollution that causes health problems and result in better public health and reduced costs of medicines. Over-pollution poses risks to pregnant women and newborns. Hence, there is a need to reduce vehicle overuse. The public should be encouraged to use cycles and E-vehicles to curb pollution.

LT Col Daya Singh (Retd), Bathinda,

Lack of responsibility in civic duties

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Traffic violations in Bathinda are not merely a traffic management problem; they directly affect public safety, citizens’ time and quality of life. Interestingly, many people who follow traffic rules strictly in Chandigarh often become careless when they enter Zirakpur, Panchkula, Mohali or Kharar. This reflects a lack of consistency in civic responsibility. Traffic rules should not change with city boundaries. Every citizen, whether aware of all traffic regulations or not, must make a conscious effort to obey basic rules: Wear helmets and seat belts, respect traffic signals, avoid wrong-side driving, maintain lane discipline and never park illegally. The administration must improve road infrastructure, signage, CCTV surveillance and fair enforcement. Schools, colleges and resident welfare associations should promote traffic awareness. Ultimately, traffic discipline cannot be achieved through challans alone; it requires a change in public behaviour. Safe roads are a shared responsibility, not merely the duty of the traffic police.

Sandeep Ghand, Mansa

Smart CCTV cameras need of the hour

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It’s a daily occurrence to read the headlines about fatal traffic accidents in Bathinda. The administration has failed on multiple fronts from issuing driving licenses via basic driving test which is rudimentary and fails to assess if a driver is fit enough to drive on our roads, then it’s the regulatory authorities which have turned a blind eye. Furthermore, while new vehicles have government mandated five-year third-party insurance renewals frequently lapse which further perpetuates the hit and run incidents as drivers without active insurance flee the scene to avoid personal financial liability. To fix this, the city needs Smart CCTVs which monitors the traffic and to issue e-challans to violators for speeding, helmetless riding and expired insurance. Additionally, strict night checkpoints equipped with breathalysers are essential to curb the drinking and driving culture.

Armaan Gill

Traffic sense seems to be missing

Rules, road signs, and advisories are all in place, but traffic sense seems conspicuously missing. Red lights are routinely jumped whenever traffic police are not around. Overspeeding is common, and underage driving, both on two-wheelers and in cars, is increasingly visible. Even when caught, some offenders manage to escape penalties through personal connections or other means. The problem becomes worse in crowded areas like Dhobi Bazaar and Bus Stand Chowk, where haphazard parking adds to the chaos. The towing drive initially brought some relief, but its discontinuation has allowed the menace to return. Ironically, traffic violations do not merely inconvenience citizens; citizens themselves perpetuate this menace. Better enforcement matters, but lasting change requires accountability, civic sense, and respect for rules. After all, safer roads begin with responsible citizens.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, Kararwala

Wrong-side driving a serious issue

In Bathinda traffic plies without any fear of police because they seldom check the wrong-doer. At old bus-stand people enter from the wrong side causing traffic hazard. We have never seen any policeman patrolling the traffic except on Independence day and Republic day. At night time tractors overloaded with sugarcane and wheat husk travel on roads which is quite hazardous. Foggy season makes such situation worse. Appropriate measures should be taken to regulate the movement of such vehicles, particularly during poor visibility and fog. The police should also take strict action against pedestrians who violate traffic rules.

KK Mittal, Bathinda

No lane discipline adds to the woes

Apart from Bathinda, traffic congestion is one of the biggest problems in almost every small and large cities. One of the main reasons is that vehicles do not move in their designated lanes. In a hurry to reach their destinations quickly, drivers often create multiple lanes, resulting in severe traffic congestion and frequent traffic jams. The problem is further aggravated by the movement of heavily loaded trucks and buses through narrow roads, where there is often only one route available. Frequent protests and sit-ins also cause inconvenience to the general public. Moreover, roadside encroachments by street vendors and illegal parking further contribute to traffic problems. Another major concern is the violation of traffic rules by many people, who often escape penalties by using their influence or seeking intervention through VIP phone calls. The traffic problem can be effectively addressed only through strict, impartial and consistent enforcement of traffic rules by the police, without any favouritism or undue influence.

Raminder Pal Singh Dhillon, Faridakot

People need t0 be responsible

Post-Covid Bathinda has witnessed a significant demographic surge, triggering a rapid rise in vehicles and a sharp increase in traffic violations affecting our citizenry. The primary causes are clear: Individuals easily obtain driving licenses without rigorous road testing, traffic police laxity allows haphazard four-wheeler parking on city roads and highways and an unchecked, haphazard growth of e-rickshaws operates with total carelessness toward traffic norms. This breakdown is not just an administrative failure; it requires a collective civic awakening. Our society must participate proactively by remaining strictly vigilant about road discipline. We must replicate the same standard of rule compliance that drivers naturally follow the moment they enter the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh Traffic Police. Restoring order on our streets demands absolute community responsibility.

Manmeet Singh Sidhu

Proper driving training essential

One of the primary cause of traffic violations and accidents is that people often fail to learn driving from a reputable driving school and do not familiarise themselves with traffic rules. Driving is a significant subject and skill in its own right. It requires coordination of the eyes, ears, hands, feet with the brain. People should take great responsibility when teaching their children how to drive, and the government must ensure that driving tests are conducted with the utmost integrity when issuing driver’s licenses.

Vijay Challana, Bathinda

Strict traffic rules’ enforcement needed

Public perception of strong law and order is shaped largely by how strictly the traffic laws are enforced, which are the true indicator of effective law and order and most visible proof of effective governance strengthening public confidence in the administration. In Bathinda, the traffic situation is miserable, particularly in main bazaars such as Dhobi Bazar and Post Office Bazar. Cars are parked in long lines, occupying nearly half the road and causing severe congestion and obstruction. Traffic rules are violated with impunity, while the traffic police often appear to be mute spectators or remain occupied with their mobile phones. Effective implementation of traffic laws does not require major economic resources; it requires firm political and administrative will. Strict enforcement would reduce accidents, ease congestion, lessen commuter stress, cut fuel wastage and pollution and improve ease of living.

Vitull K Gupta