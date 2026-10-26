Open House: What measures should the govt take to contain the spiralling prices of essentials?

Need to Make essentials affordable

The district administration, along with the Food Supply Department, should strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS) and encourage the general public to buy essential food items such as oil, desi ghee, atta, daal and besan from Markfed outlets at minimum support price (MSP) rates. Verka kiosks should be used to sell mithai and laddoos at government-controlled rates. As part of an awareness campaign, the local administration should upload or publish lists of such shops on social media platforms and open more modern, air-conditioned, government-controlled gift shops. This would ensure that the general public can buy festive commodities without putting a hole in their pockets and having this spoil important festive occasions. After all, every stratum of society has the right to celebrate important religious events, especially

the mother of all festivals, Deepawali, with fervour and gaiety.

Advertisement

Anita Wahi

Advertisement

Curb festive price hike

The world economy is already in turmoil as a result of ongoing geopolitical crises. At a time when uncertainty and instability continue to affect economies across the globe, India is making determined and skilful efforts to keep its economy steady and ensure that the prices of essential commodities remain within the reach of the common man. By and large, the country has managed these complex economic challenges reasonably well. However, the festive season brings its own set of difficulties. The sharp rise in demand for essential items such as cooking oil, desi ghee, dry fruits and sugar puts additional pressure on the supply chain, often resulting in a sudden increase in prices. Unfortunately, unscrupulous traders and profiteers sometimes exploit this seasonal demand to make excessive profits, adding to the burden on ordinary consumers.

Dr Akashdeep Singh

Advertisement

Traders should Keep commodities affordable

This is where the role of government agencies becomes crucial. They must closely monitor the supply and prices of essential commodities well in advance of the festive season. Adequate stocks should be maintained, hoarding and black marketing should be checked, and strict action should be taken against those who try to exploit consumers for personal gain. Festivals are not merely occasions for shopping and celebration. They have deep religious, cultural and social significance. They bring families and communities together and spread happiness, goodwill and a sense of togetherness. This festive spirit should not be dampened by unjustified price rises or artificial shortages. Every sincere effort should therefore be made to ensure that essential commodities remain affordable and readily available. The joy of festivals belongs to everyone, and no family should be deprived of its smile, warmth and happiness because of profiteering and unchecked prices.

Prof BD Sharma

Govt needs to check price rise

The festive season should bring cheer, not a financial burden. The sharp rise in the prices of sugar, cooking oil and dry fruits has made sweets and cakes unaffordable for the common man. The government must act on both the supply and enforcement fronts. Hoarding and black marketing should be curbed through strict raids and monitoring. Buffer stocks of sugar and edible oils should be released to stabilise the market. Import duties on essential items can be temporarily reduced, while subsidised festive kits through the PDS and Verka and Markfed outlets will help middle-class families. A daily price-monitoring cell and a toll-free helpline to report overcharging can ensure transparency. Controlling inflation during festivals is not just about economics; it is about keeping the festive spirit alive.

Jasmit Kaur

Has liberalisation failed common man?

No foreign raider has attacked India’s sugar supplies, yet sugar, which was selling at Rs 38–42 per kg some weeks ago, is now priced at over Rs 70. The government has not raised the issue price of wheat from its godowns, yet wheat flour (atta), which cost Rs 35 per kg, now costs Rs 50. The prices of pulses and dry fruits have also risen. Beyond edible food items, the prices of almost everything have increased. Medicines, too, are beyond the reach of the poor. Why is this so? The new policy of liberalisation has given corporates, selling companies and even small shopkeepers a completely free hand to charge whatever they can. Under this liberalisation, the government has lifted its controls on them, giving them freedom from the inspector raj. There are no limits on stock holdings of commodities or requirements to declare the quantities held. The government now controls nothing. Liberalisation follows the American capitalist system. The rules of a free-market economy favour manufacturers and sellers, denying people the benefits of a welfare state.

PS Bhatty

Government needs to intervene

The rise in prices of essential commodities ahead of Diwali, Navratras and Durga Puja is an annual affair. Due to a sudden surge in demand, panic buying and hoarding by traders, the prices of sweetmeats, cakes and gift items skyrocket, putting them beyond the reach of the common man’s budget. Ironically, the local administration and the government fail to act on both supply and price control mechanisms on every occasion. Keeping in view the surge in demand, the FCI, NAFED and Markfed should release buffer stocks of atta, dal, ghee, oil and besan well ahead of the festive season in markets and mandis to meet the rising demand. Anti-hoarding raids under the Essential Commodities Act should be carried out vigorously to check stocks held by traders, and offenders should be booked and challaned on the spot instead of merely being issued notices. The district administration, along with the Food Supply Department, should strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS) and encourage the general public to buy essential food items such as oil, desi ghee, atta, dal and besan from Markfed outlets at MSP rates. Verka kiosks should be used to sell mithai and laddoos at government-controlled rates. As part of an awareness campaign, the local administration should upload and publish lists of such shops on social media platforms and open more modern, air-conditioned, government-controlled gift shops. This would enable the general public to buy festive commodities without a hole being burnt in their pockets and important festive occasions being spoiled. After all, every section of society has the right to celebrate important religious occasions, especially the mother of all festivals, Deepawali, with fervour and gaiety.

Anil Vinayak

Steps needed to control prices

Festivals are near, but the prices of essential commodities are touching the sky, making it difficult for the common man to celebrate. The government should take immediate steps to control inflation by reducing import duties to make imported goods cheaper and increasing domestic supply to ensure the timely availability of essential goods in the market. It should also impose stock limits to regulate the maximum inventory that wholesalers and retailers can hold and take strict action against hoarding by traders to prevent artificial scarcity. Timely action will provide great relief to the common people.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Festive Joy Should Not Fall Victim to Inflation

Festivals symbolise happiness, generosity and togetherness. However, soaring prices of essential commodities such as sugar, cooking oil and dry fruits are turning celebrations into a financial burden for ordinary families. The government must move beyond assurances and take decisive action. Strict measures should be taken against hoarding, black marketing and artificial shortages. Regular market inspections, transparent stock disclosures and uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities are urgently needed. Subsidised essentials should also be made available to economically weaker families. Inflation cannot be controlled through inspections alone. Efficient supply chains, effective coordination between government agencies and accountability in price monitoring are equally important. Festive celebrations should not become a privilege reserved for the affluent. The real test of good governance is whether ordinary families can celebrate with dignity and peace of mind. The sweetness of festivals must reach every household, not disappear under the burden of rising prices.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma

Check unethical Market practices

In a laissez-faire economy, free market forces — rather than direct government controls — determine price and supply equilibria. However, essential commodities often demand regulatory oversight to prevent unethical commercial practices such as artificial hoarding, black marketing and unfair price-gouging. The arrival of the festive season presents a unique economic and regulatory challenge. While consumer demand for traditional sweets and dairy products surges dramatically, the supply of essential raw ingredients remains largely inelastic in the short term. This structural dynamic creates a painful social paradox: as communities gather to exchange gifts, warmth and goodwill, local vendors capitalise on peak demand by significantly inflating their prices. While this commercial impulse is somewhat understandable, given that many specialised trade sectors depend heavily on seasonal sales boosts to sustain their annual livelihoods, excessive pricing threatens to marginalise lower-income families and underprivileged children, effectively depriving them of full participation in festive celebrations. To address this delicate balance, state intervention must be thoughtfully calibrated. Rather than imposing rigid price ceilings that risk creating artificial shortages or underground black markets, government authorities should prioritise the rigorous enforcement of statutory standards concerning accurate weights and measures, food quality and public hygiene. Simultaneously, sweet sellers need to embrace robust self-regulatory mechanisms. By actively collaborating through vendor trade unions, business owners can maintain fair and accessible pricing, ensuring that legitimate commercial aspirations do not compromise or undermine the inclusive spirit of the festive season.

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma

Incentives for traders can curb inflation

To contain the spiralling prices of essential commodities, the foremost and only major step the government must take is to announce incentives for suppliers of essential goods. This will pave the way for more suppliers to enter the market, increasing supply relative to demand. The economic principle of the law of demand will then come into play. As supply exceeds demand, competition will also increase, resulting in a fall in prices. Last but not least, awareness must be created among suppliers about these incentives so that newcomers can also join the market.

Sanjay Chawla

Rising prices dampen festive spirit

The rising prices of essential commodities during the festive season have placed an additional burden on the common man. Inflation has taken the joy out of these celebrations. Dry fruits, sugar, cooking oil and other ingredients used in sweets and cakes have become increasingly expensive, affecting household budgets. Unfortunately, both the central and state governments have failed to rein in the price rise. The government must intervene immediately to control rising prices. It should monitor wholesale and retail markets, take strict action against hoarding and black marketing, and ensure adequate supplies of essential commodities. Raids should be conducted against traders found creating artificial shortages. Timely intervention can ease the financial burden on families and restore the festive spirit.

Sahil Kumar Mattu

Stricter market curbs needed

The sharp increase in the prices of essential commodities ahead of festivals highlights the need for stricter market regulation. The government should investigate whether hoarding, profiteering or supply disruptions are responsible for the sudden price rise. Authorities should ensure that adequate stocks of sugar, cooking oil, dry fruits and other essential items are available at reasonable prices. Consumers must also be encouraged to report overcharging and unfair trade practices. Strict penalties for offenders, coupled with regular price monitoring, can help stabilise markets and protect consumers from unnecessary financial pressure.

Amit Sharma

Rising costs dampen celebrations

Festivals are meant to bring happiness, but rising prices of essential commodities have made celebrations increasingly expensive for ordinary families. The cost of dry fruits, sugar, cooking oil and other ingredients has risen, forcing many households to cut back on their festive purchases. The government should introduce temporary relief measures for economically weaker sections and ensure affordable supplies of essential commodities. Authorities should also examine the reasons behind sudden price increases and improve supply chains wherever necessary.

Neeraj Gupta

Long-term strategy to curb price rise

The government must adopt a long-term strategy to prevent sudden increases in the prices of essential commodities, particularly during festivals, when demand rises sharply. Better coordination between producers, wholesalers and retailers is necessary to maintain adequate supplies of sugar, cooking oil, dry fruits and other frequently used items. Authorities should regularly publish market prices so that consumers can identify unreasonable charges. Import duties and other taxes on selected commodities may also be reviewed if international prices or supply shortages are contributing to the increase. At the same time, strict action must be taken against hoarding and artificial shortages. A transparent pricing system and an efficient distribution network can protect consumers and ensure fair prices throughout the year.

Ravi Mahajan

QUESTION for next week

With the commencement of the festive season, encroachments have increased. While the civic body conducts anti-encroachment drives throughout the year, such drives are often put on hold during the festive season. What measures can be taken to urge people to comply with civic regulations and prevent encroachments without disrupting the festive celebrations?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (October 29)