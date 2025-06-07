DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Bathinda / Open manholes pose risk to commuters in Muktsar

Open manholes pose risk to commuters in Muktsar

The concern comes at a time when the town has already experienced waterlogging following recent rains
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:40 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Open manhole poses a risk to commuters in Muktsar town. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Open manholes across various parts of this historic town have become a safety hazard for commuters. Notably, a large number of people come here daily to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwaras.

Advertisement

The concern comes at a time when the town has already experienced waterlogging following recent rains, further increasing the risk for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Social activist Ashok Mahindra recently highlighted the issue, claiming that he has even written to the concerned authorities, pointing out that mishaps have occurred in the past and urging them to take prompt action.

Advertisement

"With the monsoon about to arrive and several manholes lying open for weeks, the risk is high. If someone gets injured or worse, who will take responsibility?" Mahindra asked.

He further said that the situation was worse near Akal Academy, Abohar Road and near Railway Station.

Advertisement

Responding to the issue, Shaminder Singh, Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Muktsar, admitted that the situation was concerning, but the covers were out of stock.

The Executive Engineer said, "Tenders were earlier floated to procure manhole covers, but unfortunately, no one came forward. We have now placed online orders, and all the open manholes will be covered soon."

He added that the new covers are expected to arrive by Monday, after which the department will begin covering the manholes on priority.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts