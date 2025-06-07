Open manholes pose risk to commuters in Muktsar

Open manholes across various parts of this historic town have become a safety hazard for commuters. Notably, a large number of people come here daily to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwaras.

Advertisement

The concern comes at a time when the town has already experienced waterlogging following recent rains, further increasing the risk for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Social activist Ashok Mahindra recently highlighted the issue, claiming that he has even written to the concerned authorities, pointing out that mishaps have occurred in the past and urging them to take prompt action.

Advertisement

"With the monsoon about to arrive and several manholes lying open for weeks, the risk is high. If someone gets injured or worse, who will take responsibility?" Mahindra asked.

He further said that the situation was worse near Akal Academy, Abohar Road and near Railway Station.

Advertisement

Responding to the issue, Shaminder Singh, Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Muktsar, admitted that the situation was concerning, but the covers were out of stock.

The Executive Engineer said, "Tenders were earlier floated to procure manhole covers, but unfortunately, no one came forward. We have now placed online orders, and all the open manholes will be covered soon."

He added that the new covers are expected to arrive by Monday, after which the department will begin covering the manholes on priority.