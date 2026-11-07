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Home / Bathinda / Over 1.5 kg heroin, 2.64 quintals of poppy husk seized in Muktsar

Over 1.5 kg heroin, 2.64 quintals of poppy husk seized in Muktsar

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Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 04:20 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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As many as 946 persons have been arrested in 635 cases registered under the NDPS Act during the last three months as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign in Muktsar district.

During this period, the police claimed to have seized around 1.57 kg of heroin, 2.64 quintals of poppy husk, 1,05,070 intoxicant tablets and capsules, 30 grams of opium and 120 grams of ganja. Besides, 26,620 pregabalin capsules were also recovered.

The police said efforts were underway to identify key drug suppliers and trace their networks to initiate further legal action against those involved in the illegal trade.

Apart from enforcement, the district police officials are also focusing on the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts. Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said efforts were being made to bring people struggling with drug addiction back into the mainstream through counselling, treatment and rehabilitation. — TNS

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