Over 1,200 participate in zonal youth fest

The first two days of the 11th MRSPTU Inter-Zonal Youth Festival-2026, themed ‘Jug Jug Jive Punjab’, witnessed a celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage and youthful talent, with more than 1,200 students taking part.

Students showcased their talent in Giddha, Luddi, Sammi, folk music, theatre, literary competitions, painting, rangoli, mehndi and traditional Punjabi crafts. The performances reflected artistic excellence, creativity and intellectual prowess.

The festival has been organised by the Department of Youth Welfare under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma. Director Youth Welfare Dr Iqbal Singh Brar and his team are coordinating the event.

The three-day festival will conclude on November 13.