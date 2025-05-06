Over 300 acres flooded after repeated canal breach near Abohar

Over 200 acres of farm land were flooded on Monday night after a breach in the Lambi Minor sub-canal near Bazidpur Bhoma village, located 31 km from Abohar.

This marks the second such incident in three days, raising serious concerns about the condition of the canal and the management by irrigation officials.

According to farmers, the breach occurred after Canal Department officials allegedly gave in to pressure from tail-end village residents to release water, despite recent damage to the canal.

A similar breach on Saturday had already inundated around 100 acres after a large tree was uprooted during a thunderstorm, causing erosion and a 100-foot-wide break in the canal bank.

Repair work had been completed by Saturday evening, and officials had advised farmers to delay water release to allow the plugged area to stabilize.

However, farmers claim that water was released prematurely late Monday night, causing the recently repaired section to give way again.

Videos of the breach have gone viral on social media, but authorities have not issued any official statement on the matter.

Farmer Sukhwinder Singh Bhoma and others expressed frustration, stating that the flooding has washed away straw bales and delayed sowing of cotton and other summer crops.

The situation is further complicated by a planned canal shutdown from May 16 for maintenance, which will halt water supply for two weeks.

Local farmers are now demanding accountability and compensation for their losses.